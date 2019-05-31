Contact Us
NJSP: Tractor Trailer Seriously Injures Dover Man In Route 80 Hit-Run

Cecilia Levine
A man was struck while crossing Route 80 in Parsippany early Friday morning, state police said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: New Jersey State Police

A 54-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being struck by a tractor trailer that fled the scene early Friday morning on Route 80 in Parsippany, authorities said.

The Dover man was taken to Morristown Medical Center after being struck near milepost 42.3 on the westbound side of the highway around 3:05 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The incident remains under investigation by New Jersey State Police.

