NJSP Telecommunicator Killed By Wrong-Way Driver While Headed To Work: Authorities

A 62-year-old man on his way to work as a New Jersey State Police telecommunicator was killed in an early-morning crash on Friday, March 11, authorities said.

Daryl Akers Jr. was heading north in a Jeep on Route 206 when a GMC Silverado heading south cross over the centerline and struck him near milepost 18.3 around 6:15 a.m. in Southampton Township, State Police said.

Akers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Affectionately known as "Skip," Akers graduated the New Jersey State Police Public Safety Telecommunicator Class on Sept. 7, 2002.

During his 19 years, Akers served as a coach to many new dispatchers. He was a training instructor, CPR instructor and assisted in the PST’s certifications.

Akers is survived by his wife, son, daughter and three grandsons.

