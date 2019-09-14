Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ State Police: Westchester Native Struck, Killed Walking On Garden State Parkway Overnight
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJSP: State Trooper Assaulted In Route 80 Traffic Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The trooper was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries and two suspects were taken into custody, state police said.
The trooper was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries and two suspects were taken into custody, state police said. Photo Credit: NJSP

An Elizabeth man and a Hillside woman remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Sunday after being charged with assaulting a New Jersey state trooper during a traffic stop on westbound Route 80 in Hackensack.

Alecia S. Jones and Tyson S. Stamper, both 22, are charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Stamper, who has a criminal history, was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Elizabeth and Clark, records show.

The couple had been pulled over around 9:50 a.m. Saturday when they attacked the officer, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Two suspects were taken into custody and the trooper was taken to a local hospital with injuries that Marchan said weren't life-threatening.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.