NJSP: Route 80 Passenger Tries Ingesting Heroin As Wanted Driver Is Placed Under Arrest

A female passenger tried ingesting heroin while the male driver wanted by the National Crime Information Center was placed under arrest in a Route 80 motor vehicle stop Wednesday in Parsippany-Troy Hills, authorities said.

Police stopped a car on the westbound side of the highway at mile marker 45.6 around 8:15 p.m., when they learned the driver -- Javier Torres, 36 of Dover -- was wanted by the NCIC, New Jersey State Police Lt. Theodore Shafer said.

At some point during Torres' arrest process, his passenger -- Michelle Krautheim, 35, of Wharton -- began trying to ingest the heroin, State Police said.

Heroin and cocaine both were observed in the vehicle while Torres was being placed under arrest, Shafer said.

"For the safety of the passenger, New Jersey State Police called EMS," said Shafer, "who arrived on scene and cleared the passenger. She refused medical attention."

Both Torres and Krautheim, who has an arrest record, were charged with heroin and cocaine possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Shafer said.

Torres and Krautheim were remanded to the Morris County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.