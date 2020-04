A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck on a Harrison highway early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The unidentified pedestrian was walking in the. middle of Route 280 eastbound when an international truck. hit them at milepost 15.4 around 1:25 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

No further information was available Saturday afternoon.

