Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJSP: Orange Woman, 37, Killed In Morris County Car Flip That Injured 2

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The accident occurred in the express lanes on the eastbound highway.
The accident occurred in the express lanes on the eastbound highway. Photo Credit: NJSP

One person died and two others were injured when a Toyota overturned on Route 24 in Morris County.

Carmen Orellana, 37, of Orange, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 11:21 a.m. accident on the eastbound side of the highway near Whippany Road Wednesday in Morris Township, New Jersey State Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Orellana -- a passenger in the back seat of the sedan driven by Maria Ayala-Lopez, 21 of Orange -- was partially ejected when the sedan struck a guardrail and overturned, Goez said.

Ayala Lopez and a 16-year-old female in the front passenger seat were taken to Morristown Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, the trooper said.

The crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.