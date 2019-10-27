Contact Us
NJSP: Long Island Man Killed In Bergen County NJ Turnpike Chain Reaction Crash

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A 55-year-old man from Long Island died in a chain reaction crash involving four vehicles on the New Jersey Turnpike in Ridgefield, authorities said.

The crash occurred when a box truck headed southbound hit the rear of a Nissan Altima at milepost 115.6 on the southbound side of the highway at 2:14 p.. Saturday, New Jersey State Police Trooper Goez said.

The impact of the crash sent the Nissan into the car in front of it, a Toyota Highlander, which in-turn slammed a Honda CRV ahead, Goez said.

The Nissan's rear seat passenger -- Luis Choez-Padilla, of Brentwood -- sustained fatal injuries, while the driver and the passenger suffered non life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

No other injuries were reported.

