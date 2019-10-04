Contact Us
NJSP Employee, Bergen County Native Killed In Route 46 Motorcycle Crash

Cecilia Levine
John Zaki, 47
John Zaki, 47 Photo Credit: NJSP

A communication systems technician for New Jersey State Police died after being ejected from his motorcycle in a Budd Lake crash, local police said.

John Zaki of Landing was headed eastbound on Route 46 when he was struck by a 2002 Toyota near Chamberlain Road on Sept. 29 around 2 p.m., Mount Olive police said.

Responding officers found Zaki's motorcycle under the Toyota driven by Brielle Kraus, who was turning left onto the roadway from a driveway, authorities said.

Zaki -- thrown from his bike -- was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center where he died of injuries sustained in the crash, Mount Olive police said.

The Budd Lake First Aid Squad and St. Clare’s Paramedics also responded.

The accident remains under investigation.

Zaki was born in Jersey City and grew up in Parsippany, his obituary says.

He lived in Leonia before moving to Landing, where he raised two daughters with his wife. He worked as a self-employed as a telecommunications field engineer for 18 years before starting with the State Police in March, his LinkedIn profile shows.

Services were held Friday, Oct. 4.

