NJSP: 3 Teens Airlifted, 2 Hurt In Warren County Crash On Street Called 'Shades Of Death Road'

Cecilia Levine
Five people including a Hackettstown man were hospitalized in a one-car Warren County crash early Monday morning, authorities said.

Anatoli Chigai, 18, of Hackettstown, was behind the wheel of a BMW sedan with four passengers between ages 14 and 16 when the car veered off Shades of Death Road and struck a tree around 1:20 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Chigai, along with two other male teens ages 15 and 16, were flown to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries, and the other passengers were hospitalized with moderate injuries, Goez said.

The two other passengers, a 16-year-old female and 14-year-old male, were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, the trooper said.

The accident occurred on the northbound side of the road just past Rydell Road, the NJSP report says.

The NJSP Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and Crime Scene Investigation Unit were probing the crash as standard procedure, Goez said.

