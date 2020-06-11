NJ Woman Who Pointed Gun At Construction Worker Brings SWAT Presence To Apartment Complex

A 31-year-old woman accused of pointing a gun at a construction worker outside her apartment complex was arrested after a standoff with police Thursday, authorities said.

Celeste E. Jensen, of Somerville, jailed on weapons related charges pending a bail hearing, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Police were called to the Brookside Apartments on Brookside Avenue in Somerville on reports that a woman flashed a gun at construction workers doing maintenance at the complex around 4:45 p.m., Robertson said alongside other authorities.

The worker pointed police to Jensen, who came out of her apartment and started shouting and cursing at workers, and pointed a handgun at them, Robertson said.

Police were able to reach Jensen on a cell phone, but she and a male occupant both refused to come outside, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers from Somerville, Raritan and Bridgewater set up a perimeter outside of Jensen's apartment, evacuating some of the neighbors, Robertson said.

Police determined the male occupant had three registered firearms, after the Somerset County Emergency Response Team which -- consisting of the Somerset County SWAT team, Crisis Negotiators Team, Tactical Emergency Medical personnel, Somerset County Field Communications, and Somerville Fire -- was deployed.

Crisis negotiators finally were able to make contact with the occupants, and got Jensen out of the apartment at 8:45 p.m., Robertson said. The male followed without incident, though he was not charged, authorities said.

A Somerset County Superior Court ordered search warrant that turned up three firearms and one shotgun, all of which were seized.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Chief Manning request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Somerville Police Department at (908) 725-0331 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.