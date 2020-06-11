Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Englewood Cliffs Man Gets 14 Years In Fed Pen For $7.8M Law Firm Swindle, Huge Cocaine Deal
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Woman Who Pointed Gun At Construction Worker Brings SWAT Presence To Apartment Complex

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Celeste E. Jensen
Celeste E. Jensen Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A 31-year-old woman accused of pointing a gun at a construction worker outside her apartment complex was arrested after a standoff with police Thursday, authorities said.

Celeste E. Jensen, of Somerville, jailed on weapons related charges pending a bail hearing, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Police were called to the Brookside Apartments on Brookside Avenue in Somerville on reports that a woman flashed a gun at construction workers doing maintenance at the complex around 4:45 p.m., Robertson said alongside other authorities.

The worker pointed police to Jensen, who came out of her apartment and started shouting and cursing at workers, and pointed a handgun at them, Robertson said.

Police were able to reach Jensen on a cell phone, but she and a male occupant both refused to come outside, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers from Somerville, Raritan and Bridgewater set up a perimeter outside of Jensen's apartment, evacuating some of the neighbors, Robertson said.

Police determined the male occupant had three registered firearms, after the Somerset County Emergency Response Team which -- consisting of the Somerset County SWAT team, Crisis Negotiators Team, Tactical Emergency Medical personnel, Somerset County Field Communications, and Somerville Fire -- was deployed.

Crisis negotiators finally were able to make contact with the occupants, and got Jensen out of the apartment at 8:45 p.m., Robertson said. The male followed without incident, though he was not charged, authorities said.

A Somerset County Superior Court ordered search warrant that turned up three firearms and one shotgun, all of which were seized.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Chief Manning request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Somerville Police Department at (908) 725-0331 or via the STOPit app. 

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). 

All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.