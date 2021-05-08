NJ Woman Accused Of Killing Husband Is Warden At Jail Housing Ghislaine Maxwell

A New Jersey resident and associate warden at the troubled jail housing Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of killing her husband, authorities and news reports say.

Antonia Ashford, 44, discharged the weapon that killed Roderick Ashford, 47, in their Jackson Township home on Aug. 2, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Roderick suffered a gunshot wound to the face around 2:15 a.m., Billhimer said.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Billhimer said alongside Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kunz.

Antonia was arrested and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where she was lodged pending a detention hearing.

She is facing charges of murder and weapon possession for an unlawful purpose.

Antonia is an associate warden of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park, the NY Daily News reports. Last week, a judge called conditions there "an ongoing disgrace."

