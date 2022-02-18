NJ Turnpike Rest Stop Assault Suspect Sought By Police

New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying a woman who allegedly assaulted a cashier at a New Jersey Turnpike rest stop.

The assault occurred at the Joyce Kilmer service area, according to the NJSP Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16 at approximately 4:15 p.m., the suspect entered the Starbucks at the service area and threw an object at the victim as well as struck the victim with a closed fist, State Police said. The suspect then fled the service area prior to troopers arriving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troop "D" Cranbury Station Detective Bureau at 609-860-9000 ext. 4423.

