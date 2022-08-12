Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Man Kidnaps, Sexually Abuses Mentally Impaired Paterson Woman, Shoves Her From Car: Authorities
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Troopers Rescue Puppies From Irrigation Trench

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Troopers with two of the rescued puppies.
Troopers with two of the rescued puppies. Photo Credit: Facebook/ NJSP

Troopers from Troop “C” Hamilton Station got down in the dirt to rescue three puppies who had wandered off into the woods and fallen into a 10-foot-deep irrigation trench.

While they do not teach puppy-saving techniques in the academy, the troopers created a makeshift catch pole using a mop handle and rope. After hours of effort, the troopers were only able to save two of the three puppies because one puppy got tired of waiting and decided to take a nap. 

The troopers returned the next day to save the third puppy who was now wide awake and waiting to be rescued.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.