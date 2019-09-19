Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
NJ Transit Train Collides With Car In River Edge, Pascack Valley Line Service Suspended

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Nicole Acito

Service to the Pascack Valley Line was suspended after a train struck a car in River Edge Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Two people in the car sustained non life-threatening injuries in the 7:30 a.m. incident at the Main Street crossing near New Bridge Landing, NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said.

They were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment, reports say.

None of the 400 train passengers sustained injuries, Smith said.

The train left from Spring Valley, N.Y. at 6:50 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 8:05 a.m.

NJ Transit bus service will be cross-honoring Pascack Valley Line tickets.

The River Edge police and fire departments were on scene with the NJ Transit police leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

