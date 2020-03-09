NJ Transit PD: Serial Sex Offender Assaults Train Passenger Days After Jail Release

A Jersey City man had only been out of jail for a few days when he sexually assaulted a female train passenger earlier this week, NJ Transit officials said.

Darrell Jordan, 25 -- who has been arrested 14 times by the NJ Transit police since 2019 -- slapped the buttock of a woman on a northbound Hudson-Bergen Light Rail train near the Port Imperial station in Weehawken then fled the scene Tuesday, NJTPD Police Chief Christopher Trucillo said.

NJTPD officers responded and searched the area, and found Jordan shortly after the incident, the chief said.

Since January 2019, Jordan has faced charges of criminal sexual contact, lewdness, public masturbation, sexual assault, child endangerment and more.

“I want to thank our officers for their quick actions and outstanding police work to get this suspect off of the transit system and held accountable for his actions,” Trucillo said.

“Our officers are working day and night to keep a vigilant watch over the transit system and criminal acts such as this will not be tolerated.”

Jordan was being held at the Hudson County Jail pending an arraignment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.