NJ Transit Driver Shoots Teen Boy With Stolen Gun After Assault: Officials

A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot by a New Jersey Transit driver apparently being assaulted by him over the weekend in Jersey City, officials said.

Charles Fieros, 48, was standing outside the bus on Monticello and Jewett Avenue when he retrieved the gun and shot at the group of boys who had assaulted him around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The handgun recovered by JCPD officers came back as stolen. The 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in a taxi with three gunshot wounds to the abdomen, Wallace-Scalcione said.

He was in critical but stable condition as of Sunday night.

