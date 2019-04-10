Contact Us
NJ Transit Driver Injured In Ridgefield Park School Bus Crash Gets $2.25M In Settlement

Jerry DeMarco
The bus driven by Miguel Alvarez was rammed from behind by a school bus on Route 46 in Ridgefield Park.
The bus driven by Miguel Alvarez was rammed from behind by a school bus on Route 46 in Ridgefield Park.

A driver who suffered spinal injuries that kept him from ever returning to work when his NJ Transit bus was struck from behind by a school bus in Ridgefield Park received a $2.25 million settlement, a published report says.

Miguel Alvarez had stopped to collect passengers on eastbound Route 46 when his bus was struck from behind on June 22, 2017, aggravating a previous injury, attorney Edward Capozzi, told New Jersey Law Journal .

Capozzi filed a personal injury suit on Alvarez’s behalf against Felix Rodriguez-Esprit, the driver of the Morgan Educational Services bus, in Superior Court in Hackensack.

The case was settled at mediation, NJ Law Journal reported .

