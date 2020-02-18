Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Transit Driver Arrested In Pedestrian Hit-Run Death While Boarding Plane At Newark Airport

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
An NJ Transit bus driver from Bloomfield was arrested Tuesday while trying to board a plane at Newark Airport in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian late last year, authorities said.
An NJ Transit bus driver from Bloomfield was arrested Tuesday while trying to board a plane at Newark Airport in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian late last year, authorities said. Photo Credit: File

An NJ Transit bus driver from Bloomfield was arrested Tuesday while trying to board a plane at Newark Airport in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian late last year, authorities said.

Fayola Howard, 34, dragged 55-year-old Kevin Thomas on Sanford Avenue approaching Mt. Vernon Place in Newark on Dec. 29, 2019, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Thomas died of his injuries on Jan. 6.

Howard is facing charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.