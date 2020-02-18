NJ Transit Driver Arrested In Pedestrian Hit-Run Death While Boarding Plane At Newark Airport

An NJ Transit bus driver from Bloomfield was arrested Tuesday while trying to board a plane at Newark Airport in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian late last year, authorities said.

Fayola Howard, 34, dragged 55-year-old Kevin Thomas on Sanford Avenue approaching Mt. Vernon Place in Newark on Dec. 29, 2019, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Thomas died of his injuries on Jan. 6.

Howard is facing charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

