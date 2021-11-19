NJ Teacher Re-sentenced For Deadly Shooting Of Angelina Jolie's Former Bodyguard

Virginia Vertetis, infamously known as a “lady killer,” was sentenced to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison on Friday, according to a release by the Morris County police and court documents.

Vertetis, 59, of Mount Olive, NJ, was first investigated following the murder of her boyfriend Patrick Gilhuley, as CBS News reported during her trial in 2018.

Gilhuley, a retired New York Police Department officer and celebrity bodyguard for clients such as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was found dead at their home at 2 Apollo Way in Flanders on March 3, 2014 just before 10 p.m.

Vertetis was charged and found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury trial in 2018— but the conviction for Murder and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose had been reversed on an appeal in March 2020.

Vertetis entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of first degree Aggravated Manslaughter before the Judge Stephen J. Taylor on Sept. 28, 2021.

A negotiated sentence for 20 years imprisonment subject to the No Early Release Act was imposed.

Vertestis’ sentence will include the 7.5 years she has already served, according to the release.

Since the case began, Vertetis and the Gilhuley family have been the subject of numerous television shows about the murder include a CBS New 48 Hours special and the United Kingdom show, The Lady Killers.

There was no word if either production will conduct an update following this new sentencing.

