NJ Students Post Pics With Firearm Prompting Lockdown: Prosecutor

Two Lindenwold High School students, both 17-years-old, were detained on Monday after police say they posted pictures with a handgun on social media and then brought it to school.

Lindenwold police initially learned about the pictures on Nov. 19, they arrived at the school the following week where it was placed on lockdown.

Upon arrival, investigators discovered one of the teens was in possession of a firearm while on school property.

Both teens are facing 2nd-degree charges of Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purposes and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, according to the Camden County Prosecutors Office. One of the youths is also being charged with Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purposes, 2nd-degree and Unlawful Possession of Weapon, 3rd degree.

They have been detained in the Camden County Juvenile Detention Facility pending an initial detention hearing before the Camden County Superior Court – Juvenile Division.

