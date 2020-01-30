NJ State Police Rescue Girl, 14, Forced Into Prostitution At Atlantic City Casino

New Jersey State Police rescued a 14-year-old girl who they said was forced into prostitution at an Atlantic City casino hotel.

They also arrested the accused human traffickers, as well as a retired state correction officer who they said paid to have sex with the victim at his home.

Kurt C. Young, 52, of South Dennis Township was seized Tuesday and charged with sexual assault of a minor and engaging in prostitution with a minor, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Thursday.

Two weeks ago, State Police arrested Tiffany N. Davis, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, and charged her with first-degree human trafficking, promoting prostitution of a child and child endangerment, Grewal said.

Derrick V. Ross, 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested on the same charges after he arranged a meeting with what turned out to be an undercover detective, the attorney general said.

State Police investigators had responded by phone to an online escort ad, Grewal said.

“The person who answered agreed [the girl] would meet the undercover detective at a casino hotel in Atlantic City,” he said.

“The 14-year-old victim, who is not related to Davis, Ross or Young, was recovered by the State Police when she arrived at the hotel as arranged and offered to have sex with an undercover detective,” the attorney general said.

The girl was immediately connected with support services, he said.

The arrests stemmed from a sex trafficking investigation conducted by the New Jersey State Police Casino Gaming Bureau and the state Division of Criminal Justice Specialized Crimes Bureau, with assistance from the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, Grewal said.

