North Passaic Daily Voice
serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Breaking News: VIDEO: Watch Police Capture Accused Rockland Stolen Taxi Thief In Montvale Backyard
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ State Police Chase Ends In Fair Lawn Crash, Foot Pursuit, Arrests

Jerry DeMarco
The Rogue crashed at 30th Street an Broadway in Fair Lawn.
The Rogue crashed at 30th Street an Broadway in Fair Lawn.

Two suspects were in custody after a State Police chase ended in a crash and foot pursuit Friday afternoon in Fair Lawn.

A trooper began chasing the black Nissan Rogue with New York license plates on eastbound Route 80 a short time earlier, Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Both suspects bailed out and went in opposite directions after the vehicle rear-ended a van at 30th and Broadway (Route 4) around 3 p.m., he said.

State troopers caught one, while two Fair Lawn detectives and a patrol officer nabbed the other.

A special program that began last fall providing full-time police protection in Fair Lawn schools was implemented to briefly lock down Warren Point Elementary School.

School officials and police helped "calmly and professionally" dismiss the youngsters, one parent said.

New Jersey State Police pursued the SUV into Fair Lawn, where it crashed.

PHOTOS: Douglas Lee for DAILY VOICE

