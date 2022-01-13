NJ Robotics Lab Co-Founder Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 3 More Victims, 6 Total

A co-founder of New Jersey’s largest robotics school has been accused of sexually assaulting three more children under his instruction over a period of several years, bringing the total number of victims to six, authorities said.

A 14-count indictment, handed up by a Union County Grand Jury, charges Christopher P. Marbaix, 60, with inappropriately touching the six students ages 9 to 15 while he was a teacher at Summit's "Robot Revolution," the Union County Prosecutor's Office said in a release.

He was charged with five counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, six counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact with a child, prosecutors said.

The alleged abuse occurred multiple times between September 2015 and December 2018 at the Maple Avenue facility in Summit, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Summit Police Department Acting Chief Steven Zagorski said Thursday in a joint release.

Since charging Marbaix in November 2020, investigators have filed six additional charges in January 2022 in connection with three new victims, bringing the total alleged victim count to six and the total charges against Marbaix to fourteen, authorities said.

The charges are the result of a joint investigation by members of the Summit Police Department’s Juvenile Detective Unit and the Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit.

“This indictment is the result of diligent work and a coordinated effort between the Summit Police Department and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office,” explains Acting Summit Police Chief Steven Zagorski. “Working together, we were able to identify additional victims and bring forward stronger charges to secure this action.”

Anyone with information regarding Marbaix’s activities is still urged to contact Summit Police Department Captain Ryan Peters at 908-277-9380.

