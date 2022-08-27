NJ Residents Can Adopt Puppy Envigo Beagles Saved From Horrific Breading Facility

The Envigo beagles are on to the next chapter of their lives: The good part.

Five male puppies — among the 4,000 dogs rescued from a mass breading facility in Virginia — have been brought to the Monmouth County SPCA for adoption. The beagles were bred to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation and kept in horrific conditions.

The transfer will take place in stages over the next 60 days, and the dogs will be up for adoption via MCSPCA & other shelters & rescues.

The puppies were undergoing medical and behavioral assessment at the MCSPCA. Due to the overwhelming interest in adoption from the public, the MCSPCA will choose suitable adoption candidates from a lottery system.

Applicants should have experience as a dog-owner, live in New Jersey and in a stand-alone type residence (due to potential noise). Canine adoption surveys may be filled out online and submitted electronically by visiting the MCSPCA website monmouthcountyspca.org and clicking on canine adoption survey.

They may also be filled out and submitted at the shelter’s Eatontown location. The lottery ends at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, and potential adopters will be contacted for an appointment.

“While we were not able to take many beagles due to the fact that, like many shelters, the MCSPCA is at near capacity, we are proud to be a small part of this heroic rescue,” said MCSPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra, “It is remarkable to see the effect that human kindness has on these terrified puppies & we look forward to finding them loving homes.”

