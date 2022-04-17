NJ Prisoner Beats Fellow Inmate Dead, Authorities Say

A 29-year-old New Jersey man has been charged in the beating death of a fellow 49-year-old inmate, authorities said.

Evan Raczkiewicz, of Bradley Beach, struck Daniel Ferrara, of Ocean Grove, multiple times before he was found unresponsive in the kitchen area of the Monmouth County Jail around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, April 17, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Medical staff began life-saving efforts; however, Ferrara died of his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 6:03 a.m.

News reports show both men had been involved in separate thefts and burglaries along the Jersey Shore. Ferrara was a former employee of Joe’s Bagel & Grill, which he burglarized in 2019, TapInto reports.

The incident was under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Anyone who has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jason Gold at 732-431-7160 x4025.

The case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Caitlin Sidley and Joseph Cummings.

