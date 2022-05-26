NJ Police Officer Was Drunk In Deadly Warren County Crash: Prosecutor

A 46-year-old police officer in New Jersey was arrested for driving drunk in a deadly crash earlier this year in Washington Township (Warren County), authorities said.

Lawrence Stiscia, a patrol officer with the Franklin Township Police Department in Somerset County, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.201 percent when he fatally struck a motorcyclist on March 18 on northbound Route 31, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

The federal limit for driving legally is 0.08 percent blood alcohol content.

An investigation determined that Stiscia ran into the back of the motorcycle as it turned onto Asbury Anderson Road around 10:15 p.m., authorities said.

Stiscia, of Asbury, is charged with second-degree death by auto, which prosecutors say carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

He has also previously received traffic citations for driving while intoxicated and careless driving, according to investigators.

Stiscia was released subject to pre-trial supervision following his first appearance in Warren County Superior Court.

He has been suspended without pay, Police Director Quovella Maeweather said in a statement.

