NJ Police Chief Raped Employee In Archives Room 10 Times, Lawsuit Says

A longtime police chief in a Somerset County town has been placed on administrative leave after an employee accused him in a lawsuit of repeatedly raping her in a room at the station and assaulting her in other ways over the course of 13 years.

Manville Police Chief Thomas J. Herbst raped the woman 10 times in the archive room of the police station, in a hotel parking lot and at her home, the 32-page suit filed in Somerset County Superior Court says.

Herbst, hired in 1991, was placed on temporary administrative leave, and the victim was placed on paid administrative leave, following the filing of the suit.

NJ Advance Media, the first outlet to report the lawsuit, released the following statement from Manville's borough attorney, Franklin Whittlesey:

“The Manville mayor and council were both shocked and surprised by the civil action which was recently filed against the police department and the borough. The officers involved in these allegations have been placed on temporary administrative leave with pay."

The alleged incidents are under investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

Click here for the full story from NJ Advance Media.

