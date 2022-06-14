NJ Pizzaiolo Mourns Loss Of Valued Employee After Sudden Death

Support is surging for the family of a popular Hudson County pizzeria worker after his sudden death.

Dimitrios "Jimmy" Hrisikos — who worked at Plaza Pizza in Secaucus for about a decade — died in his sleep Tuesday, May 24, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

The account was launched by 41-year-old Hriskos' boss, George Lioudis, in hopes of helping get his beloved worker's body to his native country of Greece.

"We remember Jimmy as the kind and gentle soul that he was, a thoughtful and loyal employee, and an all-around good man," Lioudis writes. "He is missed."

"Condolences to his family from the Secaucus PBA," local police officers write. "Jimmy was a genuine and kind hearted person. May he Rest In Peace."

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.