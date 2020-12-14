Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NJ Parole Officer Stole From Target Store In Sneaky Way For Months, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey Parole officer Jorge Ortega was charged with stealing from the North Bergen Target store in a sneaky way for months, authorities said.
New Jersey Parole officer Jorge Ortega was charged with stealing from the North Bergen Target store in a sneaky way for months, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 41-year-old New Jersey parole officer was caught stealing from the North Bergen Target store in a sneaky way for months, authorities said.

Jorge Ortega, of Jersey City, used the commonly-called "ticket-switch fraud" method to change labels on various Target store items between July and October of this year, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Particularly, Ortega would take labels of lower-priced items and stick them on higher-priced items in the Tonnele Avenue store, Suarez said.

Ortega was arrested Friday, Dec. 11, and charged with theft by deception then issued a disorderly persons offense, Suarez said.

He was released on a summons with a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 4, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Public Integrity Unit, Special Investigations Section and the North Bergen Police Department assisted with the investigation and arrest.

