NJ Native Shot Dead By Ex-BF At European Wax Center In Georgia

A 19-year-old Bergen County native was shot and killed at her workplace by her ex-boyfriend in Georgia, authorities said.

Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, shot and killed Natalie Sampayo, a Garfield native, dead at European Wax Center on Mall Boulevard in Savannah, GA, around 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 15, Savannah police said.

Sampayo was rushed to a local hospital where she died, police said. Irving was arrested and booked in the Chatham County Jail on a murder charge, authorities said.

More than $13,000 had been raised for Sampayo on a GoFundMe page as of Sunday, Dec. 25.

Interment was held at St. Peter's Cemetery in Garfield on Dec. 23.

