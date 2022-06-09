NJ Murder Suspect Who Dumped Body In Woods Nabbed In Philadelphia: Prosecutor

A man who killed his victim and then apparently dumped his victim's body in a wooded area of Central Jersey was captured nearly two years later in Philadelphia, authorities announced.

Juaquan S. Fitzgerald, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 27, whose body was found in a wooded area in Franklin Township on April 29, 2020, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. It was not immediately clear how Fitzgerald was killed.

Banks' body was found in a wooded area toward the back of a home near Park Street around 6:40 p.m. that day, police said. The medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.

Fitzgerald was captured Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Philadelphia, and charged with first-degree murder, disturbing human remains and various weapons offenses, authorities said. He was lodged at Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia where he will remain lodged pending an extradition hearing in this matter.

Authorities urge anyone with information relating to the homicide to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos.

STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.