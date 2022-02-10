NJ Murder Suspect Arrested After SWAT Standoff: Prosecutor

A 23-year-old murder suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of another man his age after barricading himself in a South Jersey home over the weekend, authorities announced.

Ronin Austin Nevels has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Isaiah Shaw on Friday, Sept. 30, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr. said.

Shaw of Winslow Township was found with gunshot wounds on Egg Harbor Road around 9:50 p.m., and pronounced dead at the scene, MacAulay said.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, Nevels barricaded himself in a home in Gloucester Township, bringing the Gloucester Township Special Response Team (SWAT) and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene. After utilizing critical incident protocols, Nevels left the home, surrendered himself to Gloucester Township Police and he was placed under arrest.

Nevels was lodged at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Det. Kyrus Ingalls at (609) 969-9530 and Lindenwold Police Det. Ryan Brennan at (856) 784-7566, ext. 411. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

