NJ Movie Extra Who Had Help From Parents Covering Up Killing Convicted Of Murder: Prosecutor

A New Jersey man who allegedly had help from his parents covering up a rapper's shooting death has been convicted of first-degree murder, authorities announced.

Ryan D. Keough shot Terrence "T.R." Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, on Jan. 9, 2019 at a home on Farm Lane in Bound Brook around 5:45 p.m., when neighbors said they heard gunshots, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.

Keough — who reportedly made appearances in Creed and The Dark Knight Rises — told police he was in a carriage house when Coulanges banged on the door, reached into his jacket and pulled out a gun, NJ Advance Media reports. Keough's lawyers said he shot the man in self-defense, the outlet said.

Keough and his parents left the house for some "period of time" after Coulanges was shot, Somerset County Acting Prosecutor Annmarie Taggar said.

A 9-1-1 call placed by Keough's mom, Cindy, reporting the incident came in around 7:35 p.m, according to authorities and NJ.com. Cindy and her husband, David, were both later charged with hindering investigation and endangering an injured victim, and false swearing.

Responding officers found Coulanges with gunshot wounds to the right thigh and left chest. Responding officers, along with medical personnel, initiated life saving measures and subsequently took him to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick, where he was pronounced dead.

A Facebook page called "FightingforJustice TR Coulanges" was launched following his death.

The man's family told NJ Advance Media he had gone to Keough's house to pick up some stuff he'd left from when he used to live there. A spokesperson told the news outlet that Coulanges was not believed to have been an intruder, after it was alleged that he showed up with a gun that was wrestled out of his hands by Keough.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigation Unit, along with detectives from the Bound Brook Police Department, responded to the scene to conduct further investigation.

Ryan D. Keogh was arrested on Feb. 14, 2019 and has been held in detention in the Somerset County Jail since then.

Following a trial that began March 7, he was acquitted of one of the counts against him – a sole count of 4th degree False Swearing.

He has been convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose, third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, third-degree endangering an injured victim, fourth degree false swearing (4 of 5 counts), fourth degree tampering with physical evidence and fourth degree unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine.

Superior Court Judge Peter J. Tober presided over the trial, which concluded on April 26. Keough was remanded to the Somerset County Jail where he will be lodged pending sentencing.

