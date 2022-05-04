Contact Us
NJ Motorcyclist Killed In FL Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Report

Florida Highway Patrol
Florida Highway Patrol Photo Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

A 52-year-old motorcyclist from North Jersey died in a Florida crash Monday, April 4, NJ Advance Media says citing a crash report.

The unidentified Verona man veered off of a roadway in Vineyards and struck a curb, before the motorcycle overturned on the median, the outlet said citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized and subsequently pronounced dead. The crash report shows he was not wearing a helmet, NJ Advance Media reports.

