NJ: Morris County Dentist Who Exposed Patients To Heart Infection Can Resume Practice This Year

A Morris County dentist who exposed more than a dozen patients to a heart infection that killed one of them agreed to a five-year license suspension and thousands of dollars in penalties, authorities said.

Because the move includes time already in suspension, John Vecchione will be allowed to begin a probationary period on Aug. 31, provided he follows certain conditions and demonstrates his "fitness and competency to resume practice," Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Vecchione was temporarily suspended from practice in August 2016 amid allegations that he failed to maintain sanitary conditions at his surgical office in Budd Lake and didn't follow infection protocols linked to the 15 cases of bacterial endocarditis, Grewal said.

Twelve of those patients required heart surgery and one died, he said.

More than two dozen lawsuits were filed against Vecchione, who "spent years denying any responsibility for the infections contracted by patients in his care,” Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs Howard Pine said.

At the same time, he agreed to the temporary suspension of his license and $293,500 in penalties until his case was resolved.

He was scheduled to testify in his own defense last month when Vecchione agreed to settle the case under terms approved by the State Board of Dentistry, authorities said.

A consent order between him and the state "brings closure to a troubling case in which a medical professional allegedly took irresponsible risks with patients’ health by disregarding health and safety standards," Grewal said.

"We are pleased that he has agreed to accept the terms of this Final Consent Order, which not only hold Dr. Vecchione responsible for his repeated violations of infection control regulations, but put in place controls and procedures to protect patients should he ever seek to reinstate his license and resume practicing dentistry in this state," Pine added.

A Board-approved dentist will closely supervise Vecchione during the probationary period, under the terms of the consent order. The supervisor will observe his practices and submit signed and certified reports to the board, authorities said.

Vecchione also must successfully complete board-approved courses in office management, record-keeping, infection control practices, procedures, implementation, and maintenance. He must also successfully complete an ethics course for medical professionals.

