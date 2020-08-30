NJ Mom Who Gave Daughter, 11, Pills Causing OD Death Faces 7 Years In Jail

A Boonton mom is facing a seven-year prison sentence after she admitted giving her 11-year-old daughter unprescribed pills that ultimately killed her.

Shay Mooney, 35, plead guilty in July to child endangerment and said that she neglected to keep her prescription medications from her daughter, Wade Richardson, Daily Record reports.

Richardson died last December from a combination of lorazepam, a sedative, as well as fentanyl, a narcotic, the report says citing the child’s autopsy.

The child was found unconscious in an apartment in Boonton that was trashed with pill bottles, syringes, medicine, animal feces and other clutter, the report says.

Mooney, who has a history of substance abuse and mental health problems, started giving Richardson small doses of the antipsychotic medication Seroquel and other prescriptions after the child was hospitalized for esophagus pain last summer, Mooney’s lawyer, Michel Paulhus, said in the report.

Months prior to her death, Richardson was sickened from one of Mooney’s fentanyl patches and was hospitalized again, Judge Stephen Taylor said.

“She was the love of my life,” said Mooney during her sentencing at Morris County Courthouse. “There is no greater love than what we shared, and knowing that I failed her is torture to me every second of my existence, in every fiber of my being.”

Mooney, who Paulhus says is in an outpatient program, would be eligible for parole after spending a minimum of 16 months in prison, the report says.

“Your future lies in your hands,” said Taylor. “Take advantage of this time.”

