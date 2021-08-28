NJ Mom Haunted By Drunk Driver Who Crushed Both Her Legs In Triple Pedestrian Crash

Adrianna Lopez remembers everything about the crash.

She was visiting her boyfriend's sister and her boyfriend on Ocean Avenue in Jersey City on Aug. 6, when she spotted the 2019 Toyota Corolla heading right for them and her 2-year-old daughter.

With no time to think, the 26-year-old mom pushed her toddler out of the way.

While everyone's lives were spared, three adults were struck -- and both of Lopez's legs were crushed.

"She has already undergone numerous procedures on her legs," according to a GoFundMe launched by family for Lopez.

"One of them was thought so crushed and mutilated, that amputation has been discussed."

Lopez has been in the ICU since the incident and -- as doctors work to repair both of her body -- the Hudson County mom works to forget the haunting details.

"She keeps replaying it in her head -- she knows exactly what happened," Lopez's mom, Briseida Lopez, told Daily Voice.

"There are times when she starts telling me more about it. One day she woke up and said she can still see the driver's face."

The driver being 25-year-old Michelle Graham, who authorities say had been drinking when she ran a red light and struck the three adults around 5:30 p.m.

More than $22,700 had been raised on the GoFundMe for Lopez as of Friday.

The 28-year-old victim has since been released from the hospital, while Lopez and the man remain in serious condition.

"The recovery will be long and difficult, and it is uncertain if she will ever have use of her right leg again," the campaign says.

"She will have to endure pain the rest of her life and she will be physically challenged as well. At this point the uncertainty of what is to come is frightening."

The crash happened on a Friday, and Lopez was set to start a new job as a phlebotomist the following Monday, her mom said.

Since then, Lopez has had more than six surgeries, some lasting up to 12 hours.

"She has her days," her mom said, by her side Friday at the hospital.

"She’s a fighter and she’s going to keep fighting. She has her daughter -- that’s what she’s pushing for."

