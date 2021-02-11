Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NJ Mom Charged After Foster Son, 12, Found Tethered To Fan By Chains, Padlocks

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Wanser E. Brown
Wanser E. Brown Photo Credit: Newark PD

A New Jersey mom has been charged after police say her 12-year-old foster son was found tethered to a fan by chains and padlocks.

Wanser E. Brown, 66, of Newark is accused of confining the boy to a bedroom and tethering him to a fan by chains and padlocks, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The boy was discovered during a welfare check of Brown’s Newark home on the 500 block of Clinton Avenue around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, Ambrose said.

Brown was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The boy — a foster child in Brown’s care — was taken to University Hospital for evaluation and later released to the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency.

The incident remains under investigation by the Special Victims Unit of the Newark Police Division and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

