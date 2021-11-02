NJ Man Who Thought He Was Meeting Child, 14, For Sex Busted By Undercover Agent

A 48-year-old Hudson County man who thought he was arranging sex with a 14-year-old child had actually been chatting with an undercover for months, and was taken into custody last week, authorities said.

Dave J. Adamovic, of North Bergen, began chatting on various online platforms with the undercover detective -- whom he believed was a 14-year-old -- in October 2020, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said Thursday.

Adamovic’s chats became sexual in nature and, throughout the course of the investigation, made arrangements to meet the undercover detective with the intention of having sexual intercourse, Robertson said alongside other county and local authorities.

Adamovic on Feb. 5, 2021 went to Bound Brook, where he thought he would be met by a 14-year-old child for sex, Robertson said. Instead, he was taken into custody without incident by authorities assigned to the investigation.

Adamovic was charged attempted luring, attempted sexual assault, attempted manufacturing child porn, attempted endangering the welfare of a child and promotion of obscene material to a person under 18 years old.

He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

An undercover sex sting deployed last year in Somerset County led to the arrests of a dozen men who, like Adamovic, thought they'd be meeting up with teens for sex.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 231-7100 or the Bound Brook Police Department at (732) 356-0800 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

