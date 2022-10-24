Contact Us
NJ Man Took Mushrooms Before Fiery Crash In Suburban Philly: Police

Mac Bullock
Jandre Erwee of New Jersey took mushrooms before crashing his car in Bucks County, police said.
A New Jersey man involved in a Bucks County car crash took mushrooms before getting behind the wheel, according to authorities. 

Police in Upper Makefield Township were called to the scene of an accident around 9 p.m. on Aug. 6, the department said in a release Saturday, Oct. 22. 

Officers said Jandre Erwee of New Jersey had struck an electrical box and started a fire. Witnesses reported that Erwee was sitting outside the car without a shirt, authorities added. 

Police said Erwee told them he had taken mushrooms and smoked marijuana earlier in the day. 

Officers reported that Erwee was "erratic," "paranoid," and did not know where he was. 

He was taken to Saint Mary Medical Center for evaluation and provided investigators with a blood sample, police said 

Erwee was charged with DUI, they added. 

