NJ Man Sexually Assaulted Girls At House Party, Prosecutor Says

A 45-year-old Central Jersey man has been accused of sexually assaulting 7- and 8-year-old girls at a house party earlier this month, authorities in Somerset County said.

Both victims told authorities that Marcelo D. Schonhauser, of Bedminster, assaulted them at a house party in Bedminster on Saturday, March 4, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The alleged victims were interviewed by detectives with the Somerset County Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit.

Schonhauser was arrested Monday, March 6 at his home in Bedminster without incident and charged with two counts of 2nd degree Sexual Assault by Sexual Contact, and two counts of 3rd degree Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

He was was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

