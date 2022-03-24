Contact Us
NJ Man Sexually Assaulted Girl From Ages 6 To 9: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Teodoro R. Velazquez
Teodoro R. Velazquez Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A 68-year-old Somerset County man was arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted a girl for three years beginning when she was six years old, authorities said.

Teodoro R. Velazquez, of Bernardsville, was arrested following an investigation beginning in June 2021,  Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella said.

The girl told detectives she was abused by Velazquez from 2013 to 2017 in Bernardsville, Chirichella said alongside local police.

Velazquez was arrested Wednesday, March 23, on various degrees of aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment.

He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Acting Prosecutor Chirichella, Chief Fodor and Chief Valentine request anyone with information relating to the sexual assault to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bernardsville Police Department at (908) 766-0037 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. 

STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

