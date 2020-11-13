NJ Man Posing As Detective Crossed Double Line To Make Traffic Stop, Threatened To Beat Driver

A man pretending to be a a police detective threatened physical violence on the victim after pulling them over in a bogus traffic stop, authorities said.

The man — whose identity is being withheld pending an investigation into additional victims — was driving a dark-colored sedan equipped with activated police lights and sirens, Blairstown police said.

The man crossed over the double-yellow lines and abruptly pulled in front of a vehicle to initiate a stop on Vail Road in Blairstown on Oct. 1, authorities said.

The man then approached the victim’s vehicle, demanded he turn it off and identified himself as a police detective, Blairstown officers said.

The man accused the victim of driving recklessly and nearly hitting his wife and kids on Knowlton Road and threatened to beat him from “stern to stern,” police said.

A follow-up investigation found that the man had never been a police officer. He was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer and simple assault.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a similar incident is asked to contact Blairstown Police at (908) 362-8266.

