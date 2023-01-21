NJ Man Missing From Lehigh University

Officials at Lehigh University are seeking the public's help in locating a missing student.

Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from New Jersey, was reported missing Friday, Jan. 20. Foul play is not suspected.

Daniel is a university center facilities work-study student. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt with red sleeves, black-and-white athletic-type pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information can contact Campus Safety at 610-758-4200, available 24 hours a day.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.