NJ Man In Bathroom For Suspicious Amount Of Time Found With Heroin, Cocaine: Prosecutor

Police conducting a welfare check on a 45-year-old Somerset County man who had been in the bathroom for too long was found with 13 wax folds of heroin, a small amount of cocaine and a glass pipe, authorities said.

A Route 202 business called police on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to check on a man — later identified as James A. Michael of Branchburg — who had been in the bathroom for more than an hour around 8:55 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

That's when they found Michael, who had an outstanding warrant out of Middlesex County for failure to appear in court.

Michael was placed under arrest and, upon execution of a search warrant, found with 13 wax folds containing suspected heroin, two small vials of suspected cocaine, and a glass pipe used for smoking drugs, McDonald said.

Michael was charged with 2 counts of 3rd degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Defendant Mercado was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing in Somerset County Superior Court.

