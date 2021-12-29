NJ Man Gets Free Sandwich From Bodega Worker, Then Shoots Him Dead: TikToker

A young deli worker in Brooklyn who was fatally shot by a New Jersey man earlier this month knew his killer, according to a TikTok video.

Not only is Ricardo Senatus, 28, of Newark, a regular at the Flatbush Avenue deli, but he was the same person who 20-year-old worker Fadhl Moosa gave a free sandwich to before he shot him dead during a robbery, user Robbynyc says in the video.

"The crazy part is the person that shot him is the same guy that came into the deli earlier and he gave him a free sandwich, bro," Robbynyc says. "Son held it down and he got shot."

Senatus was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the deadly Dec. 14 shooting, the NYPD said.

Senatus apparently walked into the deli owned by Fadhl's family sometime around 7:30 p.m., and demanded money from him while he was working behind the counter. When Fadhl's refused, Senatus shot him.

Senatus took an unspecified amount of cash before running from the scene, according to police.

Fadhl, affectionately known in the community as "Lil Ahk," was found by police in a pool of blood, and pronounced dead at the scene.

"Fadhl Moosa’s murder has shook us all to realize we must unite and stand together to ensure the safety and security of our community," Yemeni-American activist Debbie Almontaser said on Facebook.

"It was such an honor and privilege to work with other community members to organize the unforgettable funeral we held on Friday to lay Fadhl to rest and commit ourselves to not allow his death go in vain."

