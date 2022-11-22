NJ Man Dies In NY UTV Crash

A 45-year-old man from New Jersey was killed in a utility terrain vehicle accident in upstate New York over the weekend, authorities said.

William Youhas was operating the side-by-side vehicle when he lost control and overturned in Tompkins (Delaware County) on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Delaware County Sheriff’s office said.

Youhas was partially ejected and became pinned between the vehicle and the roadway, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not clear where in New Jersey Youhas is from.

The following agencies assisted with and responded to this incident: Trout Creek Fire Department, Walton Fire and EMS, Lifenet Helicopter Service and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police.

