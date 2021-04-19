NJ Man Crushed To Death By Lawnmower

A 74-year-old Hillsborough man was crushed to death by a commercial lawnmower the weekend, authorities said.

Police found John Levinski under the machine on the 400 block of Township Line and not breathing after neighbors called 911 just before 5 p.m., Hillsborough police said.

The mower had been hoisted in the air by a cable that was attached to a Kubota tractor when the cable broke and the mower fell on Levinski, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident has been ruled accidental in nature.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.