NJ Man Charged With Voter Fraud

Official mail-in ballot Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A Hunterdon County man was arrested for pretending to be someone else on a mail-in ballot, authorities said Saturday.

Brian C. Shilling, 53, of Stockton, "falsely completed the ballot, forging the signature of another certifying the ballot and sending in the fraudulent ballot to the Hunterdon County Board of Elections purporting that it was cast by another," Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said alongside Chief of Detectives Frank R. Crisologo.

Shilling was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with third degree fraud in casting a mail-in vote, third degree tampering with public record, forth degree unsworn falsification to authorities, four degree falsifying records and disorderly persons offense, offering a false statement for filing.  

