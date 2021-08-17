NJ Man Charged With Sexual Assaulting Child Following NY State Police Investigation

New York State Police investigators busted a 54-year-old New Jersey man following a lengthy investigation into alleged sexual abuse involving a child in the region, authorities announced.

Members of the New York State Police Sullivan County Child Abuse Unit arrested Newark's Terrence Riley on Monday, Aug. 16 following an investigation into a report of abuse five years ago.

Riley was a suspect in a 2016 hotline report that led to an investigation by the New York State Police and Child Protective Services in Sullivan County.

Following the launch of the investigation, Riley fled the area until his arrest this week.

Police said that Riley was charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, a Class A-II felony.

He was arraigned in the Village of Monticello and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail. No return court date has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.